Teachers spending a third of school supply expenses on distance learning materials, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many teachers have spent nearly a third of their school supply expenses on distance education materials, according to a new survey by adoptaclassroom.org.

Most teachers said they spend their own money on distance learning materials. Nearly 45 percent of teachers said their spending has increased since distance learning began.

According to the survey, three out of four U.S. teachers are spending money on ink and paper so they can deliver learning packets to students who don’t have access to online classes. Teachers also reported spending money on software and new technology for their homes so they could teach remotely.

Nearly 70 percent of teachers surveyed said they have to deliver supplies to students’ homes, through mail or in-person delivery.

Teachers spent an average of $745 on school supplies during the 2019-20 school year, according to the survey.

Visit adoptaclassroom.org to donate to a specific classroom in your area.

