Tenn. Boy Scout raising thousands of dollars for memorial to honor fallen police officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Boy Scout is being recognized for his efforts to honor two fallen police officers.

Two days after the death of Hendersonville Police officer Spencer Bristol, 18-year-old Cody Vincent-Hohman asked if he could build an end-of-watch memorial, WTVF reported.

Officer Bristol was the fifth member of the Hendersonville Police Department to die in the line of duty.

Vincent-Hohman said he has been working on the project since January as a part of his Eagle Scout Service Project.

“Even if this wasn’t for scouts, I would be more than willing to do this project,” Vincent-Hohman told WTVF.

The teen plans to install a granite marker with the names of the department’s fallen five officers at the city court building.

“Each of these officers know day-by-day they’re going out here to protect this community. It is not for personal gain,” Vincent-Hohman said.

Vincent-Hohman has visited stores, restaurants, churches and other offices to ask for donations. The memorial is expected to cost nearly $10,000. So far, the teen has raised nearly $1,300.

The memorial is expected to be completed by the fall.

Donations can be made to his Go Fund Me.

