Advertisement

Tenn. man indicted for murder of teenage ex-girlfriend

A 23-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges after being accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body on a sidewalk in Memphis.
Man charged with ex-girlfriend's murder
Man charged with ex-girlfriend's murder(WMC)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges after being accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body on a sidewalk in Memphis.

WMC reported Keedrin Coppage was arrested by U.S. Marshals and charged in the murder of 18-year-old Sabrina Nguyen, whose body was found January 2 on Jackson Avenue.

At the time he was arrested, the sheriff’s office said Coppage had several warrants including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking. Nguyen was the victim in each case.

Coppage allegedly admitted to investigators that he put Nguyen’s body in the trunk of his vehicle and left her body on the sidewalk after driving to Jackson Avenue. He also allegedly admitted to trying to clean the blood out of his vehicle and changing his clothes.

He was indicted on first-degree murder charges and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fulmer expects $30 to $40 million loss due to pandemic

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer told media Tuesday that the university expected a $30 to $40 million dollar loss due to the pandemic when it comes to football.

News

Huddling up with the head coach

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Jeremy Pruitt discusses four topics of interest and importance to the third year Vols head coach

News

Urban Outfitters pulls $250 USPS hoodie

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Urban Outfitters has pulled two items that featured retro USPS logos.

News

RCSO: Scammer telling people their Social Security number is suspended due to criminal activity

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Roane County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam related to social security.

Latest News

Weather

Rain chances ramp up as humidity returns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The lack of humidity has made for a beautiful start to the week, but as it creeps back in, expect a wet stretch leading up to the weekend.

News

Women in Downtown Knoxville celebrating Tennessee’s role in the women's suffrage movement

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tennessee to apply for extra unemployment benefit grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee officials announced a decision Tuesday to extend unemployment benefits following President Trump's executive order allowing for a $400 unemployment extension.

News

Catching Up With the Candidates: Marquita Bradshaw

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
After winning the Tennessee Democratic nominee for U.S Senate, Marquita Bradshaw is the first black woman to win a U.S Senate primary in Tennessee.

News

Mom, friend charged in Tennessee child’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two people have been charged in connection to the death of Jackson County toddler in 2019.

News

Knoxville man gives yellow rose to every woman in his building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville man says he gave a yellow rose to every woman in his building Tuesday in celebration of 100 years of women’s suffrage.