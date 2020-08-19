Tenn. man indicted for murder of teenage ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old man was indicted on first-degree murder charges after being accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body on a sidewalk in Memphis.

WMC reported Keedrin Coppage was arrested by U.S. Marshals and charged in the murder of 18-year-old Sabrina Nguyen, whose body was found January 2 on Jackson Avenue.

At the time he was arrested, the sheriff’s office said Coppage had several warrants including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking. Nguyen was the victim in each case.

Coppage allegedly admitted to investigators that he put Nguyen’s body in the trunk of his vehicle and left her body on the sidewalk after driving to Jackson Avenue. He also allegedly admitted to trying to clean the blood out of his vehicle and changing his clothes.

He was indicted on first-degree murder charges and tampering with evidence.

