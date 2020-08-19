Tenn. mother, friend charged in 2019 death of toddler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennesse mother and her friend were arrested and charged in the 2019 death of a toddler.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tessa Thomas, the child’s mother, and her friend Zach Dale, were arrested after an investigation revealed their role in the 14-month-old’s death.

According to TBI, 14-month-old Reeves Thomas suffered multiple injuries before being transported to a Nashville hospital where she died days later.

On Aug. 17, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments for Dale and Thomas. Dale was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse, one count aggravated child neglect and one count of felony murder. Thomas was charged with one count of aggravated child neglect.

Dale and Thomas were arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail. Dale is being held without bond. Thomas’ bond is set at $100,000.

