Tenn. officials say they will not identify COVID-19 cases in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a Tuesday press conference, Governor Bill Lee said individual cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee will not be identified.

“It’s really important that people in a school district can’t figure out which children individually have a case,” Lee said.

Tennesee counties have already begun reporting the number of school-age kids infected with the virus, but will not identify which schools have outbreaks.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey cited HIPPA as the reason for withholding the information and that the department is following guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.