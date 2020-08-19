Advertisement

Tenn. officials say they will not identify COVID-19 cases in schools

In a Tuesday press conference, Governor Bill Lee said individual cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee will not be identified.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. "When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this," the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a Tuesday press conference, Governor Bill Lee said individual cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee will not be identified.

“It’s really important that people in a school district can’t figure out which children individually have a case,” Lee said.

Tennesee counties have already begun reporting the number of school-age kids infected with the virus, but will not identify which schools have outbreaks.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey cited HIPPA as the reason for withholding the information and that the department is following guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

