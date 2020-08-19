Tenn. Taco Bell employees save customer’s life

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Employees at a Taco Bell in Clarksville, Tennessee jumped in to save a customer’s life Monday when they discovered a man unconscious in the drive-through.

“We noticed the line wasn’t moving and usually it’s very busy, but it wasn’t moving so one employee noticed a car was turned the wrong way in the drive-through,” said Sonja Frazier, Taco Bell employee.

Frazier said one of her employees, Jonathan, noticed a man passed out behind the wheel. Another employee called 911 as Frazier ran outside to assist the man.

“I put him on the ground, looked for a pulse and it was very hard to find, it was barely there,” said Frazier. “He was turning blue, his ears, his lips, fingertips everything.”

WTVF reported Frazier previously worked as a home health care worker and performed CPR on the man for nearly 15 minutes until paramedics arrived.

According to Frazier, the customer regained consciousness and says he is doing well.

