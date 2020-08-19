Advertisement

Tenn. Taco Bell employees save customer’s life

Employees at a Taco Bell in Clarksville, Tenn. jumped in to save a customer's life Monday when they discovered a man unconscious in the drive-through.
Taco Bell Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Employees at a Taco Bell in Clarksville, Tennessee jumped in to save a customer’s life Monday when they discovered a man unconscious in the drive-through.

“We noticed the line wasn’t moving and usually it’s very busy, but it wasn’t moving so one employee noticed a car was turned the wrong way in the drive-through,” said Sonja Frazier, Taco Bell employee.

Frazier said one of her employees, Jonathan, noticed a man passed out behind the wheel. Another employee called 911 as Frazier ran outside to assist the man.

“I put him on the ground, looked for a pulse and it was very hard to find, it was barely there,” said Frazier. “He was turning blue, his ears, his lips, fingertips everything.”

WTVF reported Frazier previously worked as a home health care worker and performed CPR on the man for nearly 15 minutes until paramedics arrived.

According to Frazier, the customer regained consciousness and says he is doing well.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

