Tennessee School for the Deaf preparing to reopen

"Deaf children have not only learning loss, but language loss," said Dr. Kirk.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spaced out desks, hand sanitation stations and a new process greeted students and staff at the Tennessee School for the Deaf.

While many schools have had a lot to figure out in the last few weeks, these teachers and administrators said they have had other challenges.

The main challenge was language.

Dr. Vicki Kirk, the school’s superintendent, said it was important to have face-to-face interaction as much as possible.

“Deaf children, all children suffer when they’re away from school, they have learning loss, but deaf children have not only learning loss, but language loss. There’s often a language barrier for them in their home communities, and so they thrive with the community that they have here. So it’s really important for us to open the school so we we had a discussion about how to do that safely,” said Dr. Kirk.

School began on Monday for students.

