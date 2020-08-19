Advertisement

TN Dept. of Health recommends quarantine up to 24 days if living with positive COVID-19 person

Previously, it was recommended individuals stay in isolation for 10 days.
(WCAX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health updated its COVID-19 management guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, individuals are now recommended to stay in isolation for a longer period of time if someone in their household tested positive for COVID-19.

The school guidelines state if a teacher or student who lives in the same household as someone who tested positive for COVID-19 must stay in isolation for an additional 14 days making their quarantine period 24 days. Previously, it was recommended individuals stay in isolation for 10 days.

Officials said the time period could differ if one of the residents lives outside of the home during the isolation period and does not come in contact with the infected person.

During a Tuesday press conference, Dr. Martha Buchanan touched on the new guidelines and said the recommendation came down from the CDC and should be followed by anyone who lives in the same home as someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

14-year-old, man arrested in connection to Cookeville homicide

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Cookeville police say a 14-year-old and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Rowan.

News

Missing Wisconsin 3-year-old found safe with dog after spending night in woods

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Wisconsin 3-year-old who was reportedly missing has been found safe after spending a night in the woods. The family dog stayed by her side the whole time, KBJR reports.

News

NTSB releases report on helicopter crash that killed Joe Clayton

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a helicopter that crash landed into the Tennessee River and killed Clayton Homes co-founder Joe Clayton.

Weather

More rain returns the next several days

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Welcome to a four-day, more active weather pattern.

News

Maple Hall celebrates four-year ‘Bowliversary’

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The event will feature complimentary one-hour bowling and shoe rentals for guests.

Latest News

News

Blount County road to be renamed to honor fallen soldier

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The dedication to rename US-129 as the Captain Johnny Leon Bryant Memorial Highway will take place near mile marker 13.

News

Tenn. Boy Scout raising thousands of dollars for memorial to honor fallen police officers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Tennessee Boy Scout is being recognized for his efforts to honor two fallen police officers.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 137,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 99k

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Teachers spending a third of school supply expenses on distance learning materials, study says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Nearly 70 percent of teachers surveyed said they have to deliver supplies to students’ homes,

News

Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The measure does not allow pharmacists to give shots to children younger than 3.