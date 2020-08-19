TN Dept. of Health recommends quarantine up to 24 days if living with positive COVID-19 person

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health updated its COVID-19 management guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, individuals are now recommended to stay in isolation for a longer period of time if someone in their household tested positive for COVID-19.

The school guidelines state if a teacher or student who lives in the same household as someone who tested positive for COVID-19 must stay in isolation for an additional 14 days making their quarantine period 24 days. Previously, it was recommended individuals stay in isolation for 10 days.

Officials said the time period could differ if one of the residents lives outside of the home during the isolation period and does not come in contact with the infected person.

During a Tuesday press conference, Dr. Martha Buchanan touched on the new guidelines and said the recommendation came down from the CDC and should be followed by anyone who lives in the same home as someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

