Advertisement

Tool rental coming to Lowe’s stores nationwide

Lowe's announced Wednesday that customers will be able to rent tools at its stores nationwide.
FILE - Lowe's home improvement store, Photo Date: May 2014 / Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0
FILE - Lowe's home improvement store, Photo Date: May 2014 / Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lowe’s announced Wednesday that customers will be able to rent tools at its stores nationwide.

“For all of our customers, having the right tool is key to every project, but they may not always want to purchase a new tool or piece of equipment. Lowe’s Tool Rental helps customers save on the cost of owning, maintaining and storing the tools they need,” said Fred Stokes, senior vice president of Pro Sales and Services for Lowe’s in a news release. “As the new home for Pros, offering tool rental is just another way we are committed to keeping them working. Whether a Pro’s tool fails on the job, needs a repair or they’re looking to try something new, tool rental will allow them to get back to the job site faster, saving them time and money.”

The home improvement company said that each store’s Tool Rental department will be a fully equipped mechanic shop to service tools, space for on-site cleaning and product demo areas.

WTVF reported consumers will be able to select the device they need at their preferred store, confirm the rental date and reserve it online.

For more information on tool rental visit the Lowe’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 teens arrested in connection to girl’s murder outside of NC Bojangles

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a car outside of a North Carolina Bojangles restaurant last weekend.

News

Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Knox County hit two green lights and three yellow lights for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

News

Weed vending machines debut in Colorado

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A startup company has deployed self-checkout machines that dispense marijuana in Colorado.

News

MIT researchers create reusable face mask similar to N95 respirator

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have developed the iMASC, a new silicone mask that can be safely reused without fear of contamination.

News

Former Chattanooga police officer sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to raping detained women

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A former Chattanooga police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping women who were detained in his custody.

Latest News

News

Drunk man survives after falling asleep on tracks, being run over by train

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina police said the man was so drunk he didn't hear the train and slept while it passed over him.

News

East Tenn. teacher uplifting students with school parody of ‘You’ll Be Back’ from Hamilton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. teacher is uplifting students with a parody from Hamilton to fulfill hope for a return to in-person learning, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Thousands seek to adopt a 9-year-old boy after seeing his heartbreaking plea for a new family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
"To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have," said Jordan, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

News

Jack Daniel’s Disillery reopening for modified tours, tastings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg has reopened with new modifications in place, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

14-year-old, man arrested in connection to Cookeville homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Cookeville police say a 14-year-old and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Rowan.