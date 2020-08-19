Tool rental coming to Lowe’s stores nationwide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lowe’s announced Wednesday that customers will be able to rent tools at its stores nationwide.

“For all of our customers, having the right tool is key to every project, but they may not always want to purchase a new tool or piece of equipment. Lowe’s Tool Rental helps customers save on the cost of owning, maintaining and storing the tools they need,” said Fred Stokes, senior vice president of Pro Sales and Services for Lowe’s in a news release. “As the new home for Pros, offering tool rental is just another way we are committed to keeping them working. Whether a Pro’s tool fails on the job, needs a repair or they’re looking to try something new, tool rental will allow them to get back to the job site faster, saving them time and money.”

The home improvement company said that each store’s Tool Rental department will be a fully equipped mechanic shop to service tools, space for on-site cleaning and product demo areas.

WTVF reported consumers will be able to select the device they need at their preferred store, confirm the rental date and reserve it online.

For more information on tool rental visit the Lowe’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.