President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear, company says they didn’t make the slide

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training. Now the company says their corporate office didn’t make the slide.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS-WIBW reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.
Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company's zero-tolerance policy.

After the President’s tweet, Goodyear released a statement saying their corporate office didn’t make the slide.

“First, the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class,” the statement said.

“The thing that we were given in a presentation was from Akron, Ohio and we were told it was for every Goodyear site, whether it was a plant, store, what ever the case may be,” said an employee under the agreement of anonymity due to fears they could lose their job.

“We ask that associated refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues,” Goodyear continued.

13 NEWS-WIBW reached out to Goodyear once again asking if someone at the Topeka plant may have made the slide. They have not responded.

You can read the full Goodyear response bellow:

Goodyear has released a statement after President Trump tweeted saying boycott buying their tires.
Goodyear has released a statement after President Trump tweeted saying boycott buying their tires.

Lawmakers are also weighing in on the President’s tweet.

“It is despicable when a President of the United States thinks it is appropriate to, to call for a boycott of a US company where there are thousands and thousands of American workers employed,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

