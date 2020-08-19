Urban Outfitters pulls $250 USPS hoodie

(WVLT/CNN) - The USPS has been on the minds of many Americans, as it has issued a warning to election officials that it had reduced post office hours across the country, cut overtime for postal workers and removed some blue letter collection boxes.

Urban Outfitters reportedly sought to capitalize on the renewed interest in the postal service by selling a $250 sweatshirt and a $125 t-shirt, both made by Anti Social Social Club, that featured retro USPS logos and muted pastel colors.

CNN reported that none of the proceeds from the Urban Outfitters’ clothes were going to the postal service, and the company did not respond for comment as to why the items were pulled.

The items were no longer on Urban Outfitters’ site as of Tuesday.

