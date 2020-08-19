Advertisement

UT doubling up on law enforcement patrols amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The university reported 75 active cases as of Tuesday. Officials are linking the spike to an off-campus party.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -UT students are jumping into fun before classes start Wednesday. Junior Paul Charles and his friends hosted a pool party, of no more than 15 people, in the Fort Sanders area.

”We usually keep it around 10 to 15 people-never more than 20 though, we used to have a lot,” Charles said.

The group said it’s not the ideal size, but it will do after what they’ve seen near and around campus.

“I feel like a lot of people aren’t doing what they can. There weren’t masks when I walked down the strip,” Charles said.

The school is facing its first cluster of COVID-19 cases, reporting a total of 77. The report is a jump of 47 cases in less than a week. Chancellor Donde Plowman said it’s linked to an off-campus party on Laurel Ave, a location that will start seeing a heavy police presence.

“We know who lives there...I actually knocked on the door,” Plowman said. “We will hold you responsible.”

A spokesperson for KPD said officers will increase patrols in the Fort Sanders and Cumberland Ave areas. If officers spot students in violation of UT’S COVID-19 guidelines, they can inform UTPD or school officials for disciplinary action.

The toughest consequence could be expulsion, according to Plowman who said she would go to that extent if it’s necessary.

Even with the possibility, Charles said the fun won’t stop.

“The parties are still happening, I mean it’s college. So, you’re not going to see people not going to a party even though they are told to self isolate, that’s something that I might be worried about,” Charles said.

