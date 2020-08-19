’UT students that live and work in Knox Co. will be counted towards our case count,” Knox Co. Board of Health says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -During a Knox County Health Department press conference Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Martha Buchanan said University of Tennessee students can be counted towards Knox County’s case count.

“UT students that live and work in Knox County will be counted towards our case count,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan.

University of Tennessee officials confirmed the university currently had 97 active COVID-19 cases on the first day of classes for the fall 2020 semester.

According to UT, 89 students and eight employees have tested positive as of Aug. 18.

The university said it will continue to track how many individuals are self-isolating due to exposure to COVID-19, COVID-19 symptoms or positive test results. The university confirmed 355 individuals are currently self-isolating. According to data, 70 students living on campus, 191 students living off-campus and 94 employees are currently isolating.

UT said 110 individuals have recovered since June 8.

