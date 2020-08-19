Advertisement

’UT students that live and work in Knox Co. will be counted towards our case count,” Knox Co. Board of Health says

During a Knox County Health Department press conference Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Martha Buchanan said University of Tenn. students can be counted towards Knox. County’s case count.
'UT students that live and work in Knox Co. will be counted towards case count' Knox Co. Board of Health says
'UT students that live and work in Knox Co. will be counted towards case count' Knox Co. Board of Health says(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -During a Knox County Health Department press conference Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Martha Buchanan said University of Tennessee students can be counted towards Knox County’s case count.

“UT students that live and work in Knox County will be counted towards our case count,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan.

University of Tennessee officials confirmed the university currently had 97 active COVID-19 cases on the first day of classes for the fall 2020 semester.

According to UT, 89 students and eight employees have tested positive as of Aug. 18.

The university said it will continue to track how many individuals are self-isolating due to exposure to COVID-19, COVID-19 symptoms or positive test results. The university confirmed 355 individuals are currently self-isolating. According to data, 70 students living on campus, 191 students living off-campus and 94 employees are currently isolating.

UT said 110 individuals have recovered since June 8.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville dealership hosting 3D Mobile Mammography Unit

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Rick McGill’s Toyota dealership will be hosting a 3D mobile Mammography unit with UT Medical Center Friday, August 21.

News

Megan Boswell charged with murder, other counts in Evelyn Boswell case

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced new details in the connection to the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

News

Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Knox County hit two green lights and three yellow lights for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

News

Knox Co. Board of Health votes to extend bar curfew to Sept. 3

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knox County Board of Health voted to extend the curfew of bars in Knox County to Sept. 3.

Latest News

State

Timeline of the Evelyn Boswell case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell who disappeared from Sullivan County around Christmastime.

News

FL suspects accused of breaking into home while wearing ankle monitors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Police say a group of men already on pretrial release for previous offenses are behind a string of burglaries carried out while wearing ankle monitors that track their locations.

News

Poison ivy becoming bigger, stronger, faster growing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
”It actually makes the leaves more poisonous, more allergenic to people,” Dr. Mohan said.

Weather

More rain returns the next several days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Welcome to a four-day, more active weather pattern.

News

Members of Leader Dogs for the Blind hoping to raise funds for those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Leader Dogs for the Blind is an organization that trains and provides guide dogs to those in need at no cost.

News

Protests at church and home won’t change Knox County Sheriff’s mind on ICE agreement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Spangler said although he has been listening to the concerns of Knox Co. citizens, he will not rescind the program.