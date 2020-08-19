Weed vending machines debut in Colorado

(CNN/WVLT) - A startup company has deployed self-checkout machines that dispense marijuana in Colorado.

The company, called Anna, says the machines can hold more than 2,000 products that include cannabis flower, edibles, infused drinks, balms and vape oils.

CNN reported that sales of medical and recreational cannabis set records in May and June for Colorado. Through the first half of 2020, Colorado dispensaries sold $978 million of marijuana flower, edibles and concentrate products.

Anna said it is debuting two of its self-checkout dispensaries in Colorado with plans to expand throughout the state and other legal areas within the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.