What to read to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking to educate yourself or the kids on how women in America fought for the right to vote 100 years ago there are many reading options that can help.
Hannah Rexrode at the East Tennessee Historical Society has some recommendations:
The Woman’s Hour by Elaine Weiss
Votes for Women by Carol Lynn Yellin
Why They Marched by Susan Ware
Winning the Vote for Women by Caryn Jenner
You Want Women to Vote, Lizzie Stanton? by Jean Fritz
The Museum of East Tennessee History offers several titles in their gift shop.
