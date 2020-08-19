What to read to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking to educate yourself or the kids on how women in America fought for the right to vote 100 years ago there are many reading options that can help.

Hannah Rexrode at the East Tennessee Historical Society has some recommendations:

The Woman’s Hour by Elaine Weiss

Votes for Women by Carol Lynn Yellin

Why They Marched by Susan Ware

Winning the Vote for Women by Caryn Jenner

You Want Women to Vote, Lizzie Stanton? by Jean Fritz

The Museum of East Tennessee History offers several titles in their gift shop.

