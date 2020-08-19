Women’s suffrage exhibit opens at Museum of East Tennessee History

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of the anniversary of the day the 19th Amendment was ratified on August 18, the Museum of East Tennessee History debuted a new exhibit celebrating 100 years of women’s right to vote.

The East Tennessee Historical Society announced the opening of the exhibit called “Marching to Victory: East Tennessee’s Role in Votes for Women.”

The exhibit displays the story of how Tennessee became the “Perfect 36th” state needed to secure national ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution with one unexpected vote by Harry Burn.

The display will chronicle the progression of the Woman Suffrage Movement and highlight East Tennessee contributions, including those made by Lizzie Crozier French, Cora E. Burke and Eliza Shaut White.

Visitors will see life-sized mannequins dressed as suffragists, a recreation of a 1920s East Tennessee Main Street and interpretive panels recount the unique stories of how individuals affected change.

The exhibit opened on Aug. 18 and will run through November.

