12 percent of Tennessee school districts fully remote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn gave media an update on the state of reopening schools across the state.

According to Schwinn, 90 percent of schools have reopened in some capacity. Twelve percent of districts have opened fully remote.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds COVID-19 briefing LIVE: Governor Lee is hosting a media briefing. Posted by WVLT on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Knox County Schools are set to reopen Monday, August 24.

