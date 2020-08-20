12 percent of Tennessee school districts fully remote
Tennessee education officials gave an update on the state's efforts to reopen schools.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn gave media an update on the state of reopening schools across the state.
According to Schwinn, 90 percent of schools have reopened in some capacity. Twelve percent of districts have opened fully remote.
Knox County Schools are set to reopen Monday, August 24.
