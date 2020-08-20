Advertisement

2020 worst year in Pigeon Forge’s economic history, but numbers are improving, tourism director says

Pigeon Forge's tourism director has called 2020 the worst year in the city's economic history, saying it has lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to the pandemic.
Tourists say they will boycott Sevier County until Warren Hurst is not longer in a position of power. / Source: (Visit Pigeon Forge)
Tourists say they will boycott Sevier County until Warren Hurst is not longer in a position of power. / Source: (Visit Pigeon Forge)(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge’s tourism director has called 2020 the worst year in the city’s economic history, saying it has lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to the pandemic.

But it’s not all bad news. Director of Tourism Leon Downey said that he’s optimistic about the fourth quarter as tourism numbers show signs of growth. During the height of the shutdown, Pigeon Forge said spending in the city went down by 80 percent, and amusement attractions have taken the biggest hit with revenues down more than half of what they were this time in 2019.

The restaurant industry is down 17 percent, but at the Collier Restaurant Group, their breakfast restaurants alone need 100 workers.

“After we went 100% and full capacity we’ve been so busy, it isn’t even like we’ve slowed down at all,” said Robert Maples. “It’s been a challenge because with the unemployment where it was it made it a challenge to get people to come to work anyway.”

Downey said that the economic numbers are the worst he’s seen in the 32 years since he’s had his job.

“These are the worst I’ve seen in the 32 years I’ve been in this position so, but again the numbers are improving,” said Downey. “We’re doing better than I thought because we’re such a strong drive through destination. Eighty percent of the people who come here are repeat guests, so they understand that there’s things for them to do outside.” Downey added that numbers have improved, but remain down 10 percent from the year.

Part of the reason numbers remain lower is because businesses have reduced hours and limited capacity due to a limited workforce.

So what does 10 percent down mean? In Pigeon Forge that’s more than $200 million dollars in lost revenue just in that one city. It does not take into account the rest of the tourism industry in Sevier County.

Businesses are optimistic, and Maples said they’re paying more so that people aren’t making more to stay home.

“We’re pretty confident that we’re going to, things are just back to normal as far as we’re concerned. Other than just the extra masks and the things we’re having to do that we didn’t have to do before,” he said. “Yes there’s some financial loss, but we’ll make that up.”

He's looking forward to a strong fall and Winterfest season needing employees.

Lodging, a good indicator of how many people are visiting, is still down 17 percent for the year comparing month to month.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee extends free child care offer for essential workers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced it is extending its program that offers free child care to essential workers.

News

Stanley’s Greenhouse hosts pollinator event

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Stanley’s Greenhouse is helping you help the bees with their special pollinator sale.

Weather

Rain turns heavy, comes at inconvenient times next 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We're much drier and a little warmer into early next week.

News

UT season ticket holders given 5 options as Neyland prepares for limited capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee Athletic Director Philip Fulmer announced Neyland Stadium will be down to 25 percent for the 2020 season.

Latest News

News

Knox County Board Of Education finalizes virtual education contract

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The contract would include buying educational software and services for the upcoming school year.

News

What to do if a family member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
As kids get ready to head back to school, East Tennessee families may be worried about what to do if someone in the household tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Oak Ridge discolored tap water should be improved, poses no health threat, city says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
City of Oak Ridge officials said water utility customers in the areas of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Rutgers Avenue, Robertsville Road and LaSalle Road, and Delaware Avenue were seeing discolored tap water, but they say the issue should be improving.

News

New Knox County commissioners attend orientation

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Knox County Commissioners attended orientation at the City-County Building.

News

FDA approves 1st fully transparent surgical mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
The Food and Drug Administration has given its OK to the world's first fully transparent surgical mask.

News

River traffic warning issued for Clinch River at Bull Run Fossil Plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennessee Valley Authority issued a river traffic alert for the Clinch River at Bull Run Fossil Plant.