3 Nashville officers decommissioned for raiding wrong home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Interim Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said three officers were decommissioned after investigators raided the wrong apartment.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported that body camera footage shows armed officers ram the door of family’s apartment in Edghehill at 6:05 a.m. WTVF reported there were children inside. On the video, the mother can be heard talking to police before officers forced the door open.

The department announced an investigation into the incident during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Drake said undercover officers were executing a search warrant connected to vehicle burglaries and that the information on the person involved who had previously lived at that location was “stale.” The family had been living at the place for four months.

Officers had the keys to the apartment, but they didn’t work because the locks had changed, WTVF reported.

“I’m greatly disturbed by the video you just viewed. In all candor, this shouldn’t have happened. This mother and her children should not have been subjected to this type of behavior by our police department,” Drake said.

Jeff Brown, Harrison Dooley and Michael Richardson were decommissioned as officials investigate why the officers used forced considering the warrant did not involve a violent criminal.

