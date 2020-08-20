Alabama woman killed in fatal Blount Co. motorcycle crash

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama woman died Wednesday as a result of a motorcycle crash in Blount County.

According to a release from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the victim identified as Lisa Renee Green, 44, of Clanton, Al was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash where her motorcycle ran off the road into a ditch.

The sheriff’s office says she was traveling along U.S. Highway 129, also known as the Dragon around 3:00 p.m. when her 2020 Harley Davidson Trike traveled into a ditch. According to the report, Green was traveling around a right curve when she briefly looked away from the road and ended up in a ditch on the left side of the highway.

“As the Trike came out of the ditch, she over-corrected, causing the Trike to turn over onto the roadway,” the report reads.

Green was pronounced dead on the scene and her passenger, Amos Tallent, 42, of Ellejay, Georgia was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

“Sheriff Berrong and the deputies of Blount County Sheriff’s Office extend our condolences to the family of Lisa Green on the loss of their loved one, and wishes a speedy recovery for Mr. Tallent,” the sheriff’s office said.

This crash is still under investigation by the BCSO Traffic Safety Unit.

