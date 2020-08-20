Argument between two couples leads to shooting outside Tennessee business

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Clarksville police said two couples got into an argument, which led to a shooting outside of a business on Lowes Drive early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the couples began arguing inside the business, and one of the couples was asked to leave. They reportedly threatened to come back and “shoot up the place.”

WTVF reported that the couple returned later to the parking lot of the business and got into a fight with the same couple. Police said shots were fired and the couple which had been asked to leave were shot.

They were transported to an area hospital, and their conditions have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.