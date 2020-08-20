Advertisement

Gatlinburg SkyBridge now has 30 feet of glass

The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America is now even longer.
Gatlinburg SkyBridge now features 30 feet of glass. /(Gatlinburg Skylift Park)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America is now even longer.

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced the length of glass has doubled at the center of the SkyBridge.

There is now 30 feet of glass for visitors to walk across on the bridge that sits 150 feet off the ground.

The bridge, which opened in May 2019, is 140-feet at its mid-point. At 680 ft. long and 5 ft. wide, it’s the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America. Developers used more than 1 million pounds of concrete to build it, along with three miles of cable and 1,400 wooden planks.

