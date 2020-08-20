Hawaii delays tourism reopening until at least October

(WVLT) -Hawaii will continue to remain effectively closed to tourists until at least October 1.

The state announced it has a strict 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to the islands, tourism and returning residents alike. The quarantine stopped tourism as it states anyone arriving must remain at a home or in a hotel for 14 days, not including a vacation rental, and cannot visit other islands or tourist locations or rent a car.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced the quarantine plan started in March and was supposed to be relaxed Sept. 1 to allow visitors to bypass the quarantine if they presented a negative COVID-19 test.

Gov. Ige announced this week the quarantine plan will remain as it is at least until Sept. 30.

“We will continue to monitor the conditions here in Hawaii as well as key markets on the mainland to determine the appropriate start date for the pre-travel COVID-19 testing program,” said Gov. Ige.

As of Tuesday, Hawii had a total of 5,349 reported COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths from the disease.

