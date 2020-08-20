Advertisement

Heavy rain for some, WVLT Weather Alert today

We have scattered rain and storms at times, but where it rains it pours and wind gusts pick up.
Scattered heavy rain and gusty storms
Scattered heavy rain and gusty storms(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Both Thursday and Friday are WVLT Weather Alert Days for the threat of gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. The coverage of our area is a little greater Friday, and it’s more on and off throughout the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. Temperatures are starting the day in the mid to upper 60s.

We have some heavy downpours and storms developing and moving through at times this afternoon to evening. The chance for heavy rain and potential damaging gusts from a storm is greatest from 3 to 8 p.m. with our WVLT Weather Alert. We’ll hit a high of 85 degrees, just ahead of some rain and storms.

Tonight, scattered rain and storms continue to move through at times. The low will be around 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday brings a WVLT WEATHER ALERT for on-and-off storms throughout the day, where some excessive rain and gusty storms are possible. These downpours and storms are scattered around the area from beginning to end, so keep the umbrella and the WVLT Weather app handy. The high will be around 82 degrees.

This weekend stays breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday comes with some scattered leftover rain and storms, and a high around 84 degrees. Sunday starts with leftover showers and becomes partly cloudy with isolated rain in the afternoon, with a high of 85 degrees.

Next week heats back up! We’ll have highs near 90, with humid air leading to isolated pop-ups.

Thu AM 8-Day Forecast
Thu AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

