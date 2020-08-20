Advertisement

Judge denies request to delay trial for Knoxville man accused of dismembering parents

A Knox County judge denied a defense attorney’s request to delay the trial for a Knoxville man accused of dismembering his parents.
Joel Guy, Jr.
Joel Guy, Jr.(KCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County judge denied a defense attorney’s request to delay the trial for a Knoxville man accused of dismembering his parents over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016.

Joel Guy, Jr., is accused of murdering his parents, 61-year-old Joel Guy and 55-year-old Lisa Guy, in 2016. The killings happened sometime between November 25 and November 26 at the couple’s home on Goldenview Lane. They were found on November 28 after Lisa Guy failed to show up for work.

According to court documents, officers performed a welfare check at the house, noticed the smell of decomposing bodies, and called a real estate agent to gain entry to the home.

Once inside, one officer said he saw severed body parts on the floor and in containers filled with acidic chemicals. Documents showed that the temperature inside the home was more than 90 degrees.

Investigators said there were signs of a struggle in the home and that the victims were possibly tortured. Officials described the crime scene as “horrific.” Officers said they found items belonging to the suspect inside the home.

Guy Jr. lived in Baton Rouge at the time. Investigators said he was facing financial difficulties and believed his parents were going to cut him off. According to court documents, Guy Jr.‘s sister said her parents were preparing to confront him over the holiday about their ongoing financial support.

On November 29, law enforcement officers swarmed Guy Jr.‘s apartment in Louisiana and placed him in custody.

On June 24, 2020, Knox County Judge Steven Sword ruled that evidence taken from the apartment could not be used because the search warrant was not linked to the crimes in Knox County. According to the judge’s order, “the court finds that the search warrant fails to establish a nexus between the crimes in Knox County and the defendant’s apartment.”

The judge ruled that evidence seized at the murder scene was permissible, including a laptop that Sword said was probably being used “as the bodies were dissolving.”

Guy will appear in court for the start of the trial on Sept. 28.

