Karns cancels Friday game, delays football for two weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Karns High School announced it will cancel Friday night’s football game and delay football activities for at least two weeks, according to a report from Mark Packer.

The cancellation and delay is reportedly due to COVID-19.

This marks the fourth high school team in the area to postpone play, joining Morristown East, Morristown West and Bearden High School.

Knox County Schools are set to return Monday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.