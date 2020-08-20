Karns cancels Friday game, delays football for two weeks
Karns High School announced it canceling Friday night's football and delaying football activities for at least two weeks.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Karns High School announced it will cancel Friday night’s football game and delay football activities for at least two weeks, according to a report from Mark Packer.
The cancellation and delay is reportedly due to COVID-19.
This marks the fourth high school team in the area to postpone play, joining Morristown East, Morristown West and Bearden High School.
Knox County Schools are set to return Monday.
