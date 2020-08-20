Kentucky man accused of trying to sell baby for $2,500 at gas station

CORBIN, Ky. (WVLT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a man accused of trying to sell a baby for $2,500 at a gas station in Corbin.

Investigators said they were called on August 16 about a man trying to sell a baby at a Speedy Mart. With a description and license plate number for the suspect’s vehicle, troopers tracked down the child at its mother’s home on Spider Creek Road. Police identified the mother as Gertrude Henson.

KSP identified the suspect as Harry Day. Police said both Day and Henson admitted to using meth earlier that day.

Day was charged with promoting human trafficking of a child under 18 and a DUI. Henson was charged with possession of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

KSP said the case remains under investigation.

