Knox County Board Of Education finalizes virtual education contract

The contract would include buying educational software and services for the upcoming school year.
(WDBJ7)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education met virtually Thursday afternoon to discuss a contract and licensing agreement with Florida Virtual School.

The members of the board decided to meet because of the number of changes to the contract following last week’s meeting.

The contract would include buying educational software and services for the upcoming school year.

Last week the board was presented with a copy of a contract for Nashville with the Florida Virtual School. Changes and additions were made to the contract following Knox County’s BOE meeting resulting in the group needing to meet one additional time to discuss the changes.

The contract will allow virtual courses to be taught by Florida Virtual teachers who are certified in Tennessee. Knox County BOE member Gary Dupler said the instructors who are not currently certified in Tennessee have reached out to gain their certification in the state.

Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas said teacher vacancies have declined immensely over the past few weeks. In early Aug. KCS reported 168 vacancies. Currently, KCS has 34.5 vacancies, including 13 in the elementary schools, eight in the middle schools and 13.5 in high schools.

At this time, 170 KCS students will be taught by Florida Virtual instructors.

Thomas said three-quarters of high school students who have chosen virtual learning will be taught by Florida virtual instructors.

The board reported a 1:150 student to teacher ratio for the Florida Virtual School program. Board members expressed concern with the high student to teacher ratio especially in extensive courses for high school students. KCS students will be joined by Florida students in these courses.

A list of courses on the quote that will be taught by FVT who are certified in Tennessee for those who are not they have reached out to get certified in the state.

The current expected cost of the program is $161,500, according to Thomas. This number is down from the estimated millions predicted in July.

Dupler said a majority of the virtual courses will be taught by KCS instructors. Less than one percent (15 courses) of KCS courses will be taught by Florida Virtual instructors.

Knox County BOE member Gary Dupler said the contract is now finalized. Knox County students are set to return to classes on Monday, Aug. 24.

The Board approved the contract with a 5-1 vote.

WATCH: Knox County Board of Education meeting to discuss a contract and licensing agreement with Florida Virtual School https://bit.ly/31d6PoD

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, August 20, 2020

