Advertisement

Knox County Education Coalition members concerned for KCS first day

Members of the Knox County Education Coalition said they had hesitations about Knox County Schools students, teachers and staff going back to class next week.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the Knox County Education Coalition said they had hesitations about Knox County Schools students, teachers and staff going back to class next week.

“Education has always been at my heart,” said Jane Skinner, a member of the Coalition.

For more than 20 years Skinner taught science at Farragut High School.

Skinner has since retired and expressed safety concerns about the upcoming school year when we spoke Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m confused,” Skinner exclaimed. “And I know that my teacher friends are confused.”

She advocated for Knox County Schools to measure COVID-19 cases at each school. That way parents, teachers and students can plan if the pandemic worsens.

Candace Bannister also wanted transparency in communication so people know what’s happening in each school district.

“It just seems the more you know the better you can plan,” explained Bannister. ”Teachers don’t sit down all day anyway. This year I’m not sure they’re going to sleep.”

The district’s reopening plan color codes types of learning. The phase the school year is slated for is yellow. That meant virtual and traditional learning options would be available for the fall of 2020. But the plan did not outline if and when students and staff could go to code red, meaning all virtual learning.

School system officials told me over email that they’re making decisions day-to-day based on how the virus spreads in schools, the community and across the state.

“They need to have criteria that says if this happens we’re going to do that. They need to have to have that ahead of time so they’re not just winging it,” said Lance McCold, a member of KCEC.

They hope for clarity during the chaos but recognize teachers’ commitments to students.

”Remember to have an extra dose of patience and two scoops of grace for this year,” said Bannister.

“We’re all in this together,” said Skinner.

Knox County Schools is set to begin on Monday, August 24. The members also said they keep open communication with the Board of Education and Central Office about their thoughts.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Fans, community adjust to limited tickets for high school football games

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Buck Cochran played linebacker for the Oak Ridge Wildcats in the 1980s, and he loyally attends games now, but this year might see some complications.

Eye on Education

Boys and Girls learning pods welcoming kids from different schools

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Erin’s a teacher at a learning pod at Maryville’s Boys and Girls Club. She’s basically in charge of kids who learn through different schools at the same time.

Eye on Education

Tennessee School for the Deaf preparing to reopen

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
Spaced out desks, hand sanitation stations and a completely new process greeted students and staff at the Tennessee School for the Deaf.

News

Knoxville company donates eco-friendly products to Emerald Youth school

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Emerald Youth Foundation's charter school got an eco-friendly donation from a Knoxville-based company.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Learning boxes for preschoolers created by East Tenn. teacher

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Preschool during a pandemic can feel chaotic.

Eye on Education

Sevier County first-year teacher shares thoughts on starting school

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Two Sevier County School System teachers going in different directions. One has left the school system and another on the cusp of beginning his first year out of graduate school.

News

Leadership, spending issues addressed at Florida Virtual School, says Knox County Schools

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
A report from the Florida Department of Education shows multiple issues were uncovered during an audit of Florida Virtual Schools, the company contracted by the Knox County Board of Education to assist with at-home teaching amid the pandemic.

Eye on Education

Knox County Board of Education approves virtual education contract

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.

Eye on Education

East Tenn. 7-year-old making difference by donating backpacks

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
A Knox County seven year old girl wanted to give to those in need before the start of the school year.

Eye on Education

KCS registration for meals for virtual learners now available

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
Registration for Knox Co. Schools students in the virtual learning program who are wanting meals are now available.