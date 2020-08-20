Knoxville area fire agencies remind students to keep dorms fire-hazard free

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Fire Bureau is providing a list of fire safety tips for students to keep in mind while living in dorms on college campuses.

The bureau, composed of Rural Metro Fire, AMR, Karns Fire Dept., Seymour Volunteer Fire Dept., Knox County Rescue and Knox TN 911 all want students to enjoy the college experience living in dorms while remaining safe.

The bureau has a checklist from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) with things students can check for in their dorm:

1. Make sure your sleeping room has working smoke detectors

2. Plan to survive...know two ways out from your room.

3. Have food on hand that doesn’t require cooking. Cooking when you’ve had too much to drink increases the chance you’ll make a mistake or start a fire.

4. Buy flameless candles. They come in all sizes, colors and scents.

5. Make sure you know and practice a fire escape plan.

6. Talk with your roommate and determine a safe plan to meet outside in case of a fire.

7. Clear exits/hallways/stairs. In case of a fire, you’ll need to leave quickly.

8. Clean the dryer trap before and after each use. Help keep dryers safe.

9. Leave quickly when the fire/smoke alarm sounds. Spending time retrieving items increases your chances of being trapped. Leave everything and GO.

10. Friends keep friends safe from fire- related hazards. Share this checklist...pass fire safety tips along to friends!

