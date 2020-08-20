Knoxville, other cities seeing largest declines in COVID-19 rates, health officials say
Tennessee health officials said that the state's largest metro areas have seen the largest declines in COVID-19 rates.
Thursday Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said that Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville has seen the largest declines, but all metro and rural areas are seeing either stabilization or declines.
Thursday was also the tenth consecutive day of case positivity rates less than ten percent, Piercey said.
August 24 also saw 100,000 recoveries from COVID-19.
