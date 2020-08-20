KPD to begin ‘vigourous school zone enforcement’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the 2020-21 school year kicks off on Monday for Knoxville area schools, the Knoxville Police Department announced it will begin ‘vigorous school zone enforcement’ on August 24.

KPD says it will be conducting the ‘enhanced’ efforts until Friday, September 4.

Officers with the police department will be assigned to individual elementary, middle and high schools in the area. The officers are to report to the schools before start time and after dismissal on a daily basis to “deter dangerous or careless driving.”

“Officers will be specifically working to prevent speeding, all forms of distracted or reckless driving, violations of the school bus laws and right of way regulations,” a release from KPD reads.

As school starts back, KPD wants to remind drivers to use caution in school zones.

“Citizens are expected to slow down, adhere to the posted speed limit, eliminate distractions and remain cognizant of their surroundings, as children can be unpredictable and attempt to cross the street when least expected. Motorists should not under any circumstances pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians, and never pass a school bus from behind or from either direction when on an undivided street if it is stopped to unload or pick up children,” police said.

KPD asks that everyone do their part to protect children of the community, “By taking those actions, we can ensure that children remain safe and a senseless tragedy can be avoided.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.