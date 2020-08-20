Advertisement

Lottery CEO: Tennessee sports betting to start by Nov. 1

The Tennessee Lottery’s leader expects the state’s first sportsbooks under its online-only sports betting law to go live no later than Nov. 1.
In this March 15, 2018 photo, people watch coverage of the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Lottery’s leader expects the state’s first sportsbooks under its online-only sports betting law to go live no later than Nov. 1.

At a board meeting Wednesday, Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Hargrove said four operators have submitted completed applications to date. She said their financial info has been sent to a third-party vendor and she hopes background checks will be completed by middle September.

“At this point, I’m pleased to tell you we’ll start no later than Nov. 1, and potentially a week or two ahead of that if we can get all of the background checks back from the folks who have them,” Hargrove said.

The operators’ applications have not come before the board for consideration yet.

Tennessee’s sports betting law passed the GOP-led Legislature narrowly in spring 2019. Republican Gov. Bill Lee let it become law without his signature, citing concerns over an expansion of gambling in Tennessee, a state without casinos. The law took effect last July but left many regulatory specifics up to the Lottery.

Lottery officials signed off on sports betting rules in April, then began accepting applications for sportsbook operators and related vendors. Some vendors have already received approval.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

