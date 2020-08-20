Advertisement

Man stabbed in neck at Nashville bar

58-year-old Paul Armes admitted to stabbing a man in the neck at a bar located on the 3200 block of Gallatin Pike Wednesday.
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was stabbed in the neck at a Nashville bar.

WKRN reported 58-year-old Paul Armes admitted to stabbing a man in the neck at a bar located on the 3200 block of Gallatin Pike Wednesday.

According to Metro Police, Armes and the victim were hanging out drinking, when Armes became upset because he couldn’t find his cell phone.

Police say surveillance video shows the victim picking up a chair and putting it back down, not appearing to swing it at Armes. Shortly after the victim set the chair down, Armes can be seen in the video stabbing the victim.

Armes faces an aggravated assault charge. The victim reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

Police say Armes was previously convicted of stabbing someone at a bar back in 1999.

