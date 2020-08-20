Advertisement

New Knox County commissioners attend orientation

New Knox County Commissioners attended orientation at the City-County Building.
Knox County Commissioner Orientation
Knox County Commissioner Orientation(Knox County Commission)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Knox County Commissioners attended orientation at the City-County Building.

The four new commissioners are:

  • Dasha Lundy, District 1
  • Courtney Durrett, District 2
  • Kyle Ward, District 4
  • Terry Hill, District 6

The orientation was led by commissioner Larsen Jay. According to a release, “The ‘incoming class’ were given presentations from most major departments and services within Knox County government including IT, Audit, Law Dept., Finance, Mayor’s Office, Planning, Sheriff’s Office, Engineering & Public Works, Health Dept., and Schools. Additional sessions were also presented by the TN Comptroller’s office, CTAS (County Technical Assistance Service).”

Congressman Tim Burchett also attended to welcome the newly elected officials and offered some words of wisdom and advice in serving the public.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Board Of Education finalizes virtual education contract

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The contract would include buying educational software and services for the upcoming school year.

News

What to do if a family member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
As kids get ready to head back to school, East Tennessee families may be worried about what to do if someone in the household tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Oak Ridge discolored tap water should be improved, poses no health threat, city says

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
City of Oak Ridge officials said water utility customers in the areas of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Rutgers Avenue, Robertsville Road and LaSalle Road, and Delaware Avenue were seeing discolored tap water, but they say the issue should be improving.

News

FDA approves 1st fully transparent surgical mask

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By CNN
The Food and Drug Administration has given its OK to the world's first fully transparent surgical mask.

Latest News

News

River traffic warning issued for Clinch River at Bull Run Fossil Plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennessee Valley Authority issued a river traffic alert for the Clinch River at Bull Run Fossil Plant.

News

Judge denies request to delay trial for Knoxville man accused of dismembering parents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Knox County judge denied a defense attorney’s request to delay the trial for a Knoxville man accused of dismembering his parents

News

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested in border wall donation scheme

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”

News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge now has 30 feet of glass

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America is now even longer.

Eye on Education

Knox County Education Coalition members concerned for KCS first day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Members of the Knox County Education Coalition said they had hesitations about Knox County Schools students, teachers and staff going back to class next week.

News

Poison ivy becoming bigger, stronger, faster growing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
”It actually makes the leaves more poisonous, more allergenic to people,” Dr. Mohan said.