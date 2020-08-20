New Knox County commissioners attend orientation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Knox County Commissioners attended orientation at the City-County Building.

The four new commissioners are:

Dasha Lundy, District 1

Courtney Durrett, District 2

Kyle Ward, District 4

Terry Hill, District 6

The orientation was led by commissioner Larsen Jay. According to a release, “The ‘incoming class’ were given presentations from most major departments and services within Knox County government including IT, Audit, Law Dept., Finance, Mayor’s Office, Planning, Sheriff’s Office, Engineering & Public Works, Health Dept., and Schools. Additional sessions were also presented by the TN Comptroller’s office, CTAS (County Technical Assistance Service).”

Congressman Tim Burchett also attended to welcome the newly elected officials and offered some words of wisdom and advice in serving the public.

