Oak Ridge discolored tap water should be improved, poses no health threat, city says

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Oak Ridge officials said water utility customers in the areas of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Rutgers Avenue, Robertsville Road and LaSalle Road, and Delaware Avenue were seeing discolored tap water, but they say the issue should be improving.

Officials said recent water main breaks may be to blame for the discoloration, but ultimately it’s nothing to be alarmed by.

“The concentration of iron and manganese is higher than typically found in the lake’s raw water and we are not the only community that pulls water from Melton Lake that is experiencing discolored water complaints,” explained Public Works Director Shira McWaters. “The cause of the increased levels of iron and manganese is believed to be the unusually hot and dry weather we had a few weeks back. It is not uncommon for lakes to experience different layers of temperature resulting in a turnover of the water, when the balance is tipped. We believe this is what has happened resulting in disturbance of these elements in the lake.”

On Thursday, city officials said residents should now be seeing clear tap water, but crews will continue to monitor it.

The increased iron and manganese in the discolored water are not believed to be a health concern.

Anyone who continues to experience issues with discolored tap water should call the Oak Ridge public works department at (865) 425-1875.

