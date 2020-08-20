Online art auction tonight supports Rose Center in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’ve never had a piece of original art in hanging in your living room, Director Beccy Hamm of the Rose Center wants to change that. By simply purchasing a ticket for Thursday’s art auction, you’ll receive a bonus, surprise piece of handcrafted art. The Rose Center is also auctioning dozens of pieces of original artwork online, to support its own educational efforts in the community.

Hamm said, “Our exhibits are always free and a lot of our concerts are free.” Yet programs based at the center are just part of the mission.

“Because people can’t take their kids to art classes and because in our county there are no art classes in elementary schools. So this summer we started distributing art supplies to local children,” said Hamm. “And we hope to do that quarterly, do a fall theme and holiday theme and then one in the spring.”

Dozens of pieces of artwork are up for sale, donated by artists throughout East Tennessee. “Beautiful segmented, turned vessel by Bud Gilbert, which is a really special items. We have paintings by Bill Long, Beau Bradford and some other well-known artists in the region.” Contributions also include handcrafted jewelry, luxury bags and gift baskets, and gift certificates for spa services and dinners.

Peggy Brewer, who chairs the Artists’ Advisory Council, said she has seen even more interest in artists who wanted to donate to help the Rose Center this year. “So we had a real, probably better than last year, good response from all our local artists.”

You can learn more about the Rose Center and connect to the online auction hosted by Hurst Auction Company. The live portion of bidding for art items begins at 6:00 pm Eastern on Thursday, August 20.

