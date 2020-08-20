Advertisement

Rain turns heavy, comes at inconvenient times next 24 hours

We're much drier and a little warmer into early next week.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two WVLT WEATHER ALERTS headline the extended forecast, both for the potential of heavier rain and spotty wind damage potential.

The tropical systems and horrific wildfires are all big national weather stories, but neither will impact our local forecast... at least for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

We started out deceptively quiet: low humidity, a taste of early fall. But from 3:00-8:00 p.m. we have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT. Storms will move from the SSW to the NNE and they should be strongest in the south Valley, especially near the TN/AL state line.

There’s frequent lightning, slow-moving downpours and some south of 40 (or near LaFollette to Wartburg) could get an inch of rain.

High winds, hail, and other risks are part of a quickly diminishing list of issues tonight. It’s mostly rain and lightning – but during an inconvenient time as people head home from work.

The biggest risk is ponding on the roads, followed by frequent lightning.
The biggest risk is ponding on the roads, followed by frequent lightning.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday brings a WVLT WEATHER ALERT for on-and-off storms, along with some heavy rain. It’s not a classic severe weather setup, but Knoxville is already 4″ above average in rain this month alone. It will be well-below-average, though, since storms are sporadic all day. Many will never hit 80°!

The alert is confined to the morning, and it’s mostly another ‘south of 40’ issue with the heavy rain. Unlike Thursday, the morning commute will be the one hit harder.

Rain is widely scattered on Saturday, but especially during the afternoon. It’s only slightly warmer Saturday afternoon. More stay dry than get rain.

We’ll start nudging up the temps Sunday into Monday. There are morning showers on Sunday, but it’s much, much drier in the afternoon.

The rain chances disappear in a hurry but it will remain humid into next week.

Meanwhile in the tropical Atlantic we’re hitting another very active stretch. There are three systems the NHC is monitoring. The two closest to America have a good chance of turning even stronger. By the end of next week, we have a CHANCE of tropical moisture on Friday before the storm turns east in a hurry.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
