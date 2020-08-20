River traffic warning issued for Clinch River at Bull Run Fossil Plant

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority issued a river traffic alert for the Clinch River at Bull Run Fossil Plant.

Crews will complete transmission line work at river mile-marker 46 during daylight hours on August 24.

Helicopters will be used to complete the work.

Notices have been placed at nearby boat ramps to ensure boater safety and watercraft operators should avoid the area or take extra precautions.

Marine channels 13, 16 and 81 will be monitored by safety boats.

According to a release, “TVA is investing $2.2 billion valley-wide in transmission system improvements between 2019 and 2024 to continue our mission of providing cleaner, low cost, reliable power.”

