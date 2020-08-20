Advertisement

Roane State hosting welcome events starting August 24

Roane State Community College is hosting events welcoming students back beginning August 24.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College is hosting events welcoming students back beginning August 24.

All of Roane State’s campuses will be participating in the event from Monday through Thursday. School officials said it has COVID-19 precautions. Everyone who attends must wear a mask and remain six feet apart.

The events offer students, old and new, the chance to meet, greet and eat.

“It’s also the chance to pick up a “swag bag,” said Jennifer Fugate, Roane State’s student engagement coordinator. “Those giveaway bags will contain several Roane State mementos including a T-shirt,” she said.

The Welcome Back Week schedule for each campus is as follows:

· Roane County: Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vann Student Center

· Scott County: Aug. 24 and 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Morgan County: Aug. 24 and 25, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Oak Ridge: Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the atrium of the Coffey-McNally Building

· Campbell County: Aug. 25 and 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Loudon County: Aug. 25 and 27, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

· Knox County Health Sciences Center: Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Fentress County: Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Aug 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

o Note: These events will be at the new Fentress County campus: 6844 South York Highway in Clarkrange. South York Highway is also known as Highway 127.

· Cumberland County: Aug. 26 and 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

