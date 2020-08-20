Advertisement

Spirited work continues for Tennessee

Vols hold preseason practice number two
Vols hold second workout of fall camp
Vols hold second workout of fall camp
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- The Tennessee football team held its second practice of fall camp on Wednesday coinciding with the start of classes. head coach Jeremy Pruitt and staff continue to take the necessary safety precautions by wearing masks out on the Haslam practice field. Here’s an updated roster list for the 2020 Vols:

2020 Tennessee Football Numerical Roster

