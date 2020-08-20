Stanley’s Greenhouse hosts pollinator event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stanley’s Greenhouse is helping you help the bees with their special pollinator sale.

The greenhouse will have pollinator plant displays and offer a free lantana plant with every purchase August 20-22.

Milkweed plants will also be on sale buy one get one free.

According to Stanley’s, “Milkweed is nature’s food market for insects. According to the USDA Forest Service, over 450 insects are known to feed on some portion of this amazing plant.”

Each August since 2016, Stanley’s has hosted the butterfly festival. Due to the pandemic, a festival was not possible in 2020, but Stanley’s says they hope the special sale event will still do good for the pollinators in need.

Anyone with questions should contact Stanley’s Greenhouse at 865-573-9591.

