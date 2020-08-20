TBI: Tips on cyber crimes against kids more than doubled during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation David Rausch spoke to media Thursday and said investigators have seen a sharp increase in reports of cyber crimes against children amid the pandemic.

Rausch said that they have received more than 450 tips on cyber crimes against children so far in 2020. The tips more than doubled than in pre-COVID months. In March alone, Rausch said they received 122 tips.

“We want to encourage parents to be vigilant,” he said, but not fearful. He also said that the number could be due to more people spending time online.

Rausch said if you see something concerning you are encouraged to take down the number and name of the person your child is contacting but do not interact with them.

If you are concerned a child is being victimized, you are encouraged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

