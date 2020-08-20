Advertisement

Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

At least five other school districts in Tennessee have given the designation to their teachers, seeking to exempt them from quarantine orders.
Empty school classroom.(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP/WVLT) — New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

Keeping teachers without symptoms in the classroom, as a handful of school districts in Tennessee and Georgia have already said they may do, raises the risk that they will spread the respiratory illness to students and fellow employees. Experience from schools that reopened for face-to-face instruction in recent weeks shows multiple teachers can be required by public health agencies to quarantine for 14 days during an outbreak. That could stretch a district’s ability to keep providing in-person instruction.

Among the first districts to designate teachers as critical infrastructure workers was eastern Tennessee’s Greene County, where the school board voted to designate teachers as critical infrastructure workers on July 13.

“It essentially means if we are exposed and we know we might potentially be positive, we still have to come to school and we might at that point be carriers and spreaders,” said Hillary Buckner, who teaches Spanish at Chuckey-Doak High School in Afton.

Buckner, secretary of the county-level affiliate of the National Education Association, said she has tried to raise the alarm, saying it’s unethical for teachers risk infecting students. Only prekindergarten and kindergarten students are currently attending class face-to-face in 7,500-student Greene County, and they’re only going two days a week for two-and-a-half hours a day. Teachers are instructing others online from their classrooms, Buckner said, but she said the local school board could mandate a broader in-person return soon.

Data kept by The Associated Press shows the coronavirus is spreading in Georgia faster per-capita than any other state, while Tennessee has the seventh-fastest spread. A few schools that reopened for in-person instruction in both states have already closed after cases were reported among teachers and students, although it’s unclear whether the virus was spread at schools.

At least five other school districts in Tennessee have given the designation to their teachers, seeking to exempt them from quarantine orders. Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday blessed the move, with his administration saying it would accept the designation citing the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency.

“The decision is the district’s,” the Republican Lee said in a Tuesday news conference. “If they make that decision, we have given them guidance that they must follow if they choose that critical infrastructure designation.”

