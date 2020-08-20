Advertisement

Tenn. officers decommissioned after raiding wrong home

The police chief said evidence that led the officers to the apartment was “stale.”
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville officials said three officers were decommissioned after they reportedly raided the wrong apartment.

Interim Police Chief John Drake announced an investigation into the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Officers Jeff Brown, Harrison Dooley and Michael Richardson were decommissioned while an investigation is underway to find out why the officers used force considering the warrant did not involve a violent criminal.

Drake said body camera footage showed armed officers ramming the door of a family’s apartment. Officials said the incident took place around 6:05 a.m. and there were children inside the home.

The video showed the mother responding to police and trying to understand the situation before officers forced the door open, WTVF reported.

According to Drake, the undercover officers were executing an evidentiary search warrant connected to a series of vehicle burglaries.

The police chief said evidence that led the officers to the apartment was “stale.” The officers reportedly received the information from a Housing Agency database that had not been updated since 2018. The family had only lived in the apartment for four months.

“I’m greatly disturbed by the video you just viewed. In all candor, this shouldn’t have happened. This mother and her children should not have been subjected to this type of behavior by our police department,” Drake said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

