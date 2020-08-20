Tennessee to invest millions for broadband access
Governor Bill Lee said Tennessee will be investing millions into ensuring residents have access to broadband internet across the state.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Access to internet has been a concern due to school closures amid the pandemic.
According to Broadband Now, 92 percent of people in Tennessee had access to broadband of 25 Mbps or more; however, nearly 500,000 people were not able to receive internet of the same or better speeds, and nearly 300,000 people had no access to broadband at all.
Lee said the state was looking to invest more than $60 million to get broadband to residents.
