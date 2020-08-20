Tennessee to invest millions for broadband access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said Tennessee will be investing millions into ensuring residents have access to broadband internet across the state.

Access to internet has been a concern due to school closures amid the pandemic.

According to Broadband Now, 92 percent of people in Tennessee had access to broadband of 25 Mbps or more; however, nearly 500,000 people were not able to receive internet of the same or better speeds, and nearly 300,000 people had no access to broadband at all.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds COVID-19 briefing LIVE: Governor Lee is hosting a media briefing. Posted by WVLT on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Lee said the state was looking to invest more than $60 million to get broadband to residents.

