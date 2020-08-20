Tennessee voters encouraged to prepare for November election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett encouraged all eligible voters to begin preparing for the November election.

Hargett urged voters to verify their voter registration and make the decision whether to vote in-person or submit an absentee ballot. To verify voter registration click here.

Voters who make the decision to vote in-person will recognize all polling officials are required to wear face masks and be trained on social distancing protocols.

A new ballot system is in place for Knox County voters. Voters will now be required to cast paper ballots.

Election officials said the paper voting system will allow individuals to cast their votes without pushing buttons or spinning the wheel, resulting in a cleaner less contact way to vote. Voters will be given a single-use pen to select their candidate.

Voters who choose to submit an absentee ballot will begin to receive those in September. Officials told voters to send in their applications for voting by mail as soon as possible.

Mark Goin, Coordinator of Elections, encouraged anyone voting absentee to vote and return the ballot by mail as soon as possible. All absentee ballots are required to be returned by mail, according to WTVF.

Individuals must have a legal reason listed, have a particular vulnerability to COVID-19 or be caring for someone with an underlying COVID-19 health condition to be to eligible to vote absentee.

Voters should be aware of the following deadlines:

Voter registration deadline: October 5

Absentee ballot request deadline: October 27

Early voting: October 14 through October 29

Election Day: November 3

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.