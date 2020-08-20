UT season ticket holders given 5 options as Neyland prepares for limited capacity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football season ticket holders were given multiple options of what to do as Neyland Stadium prepares for limited capacity.

Tennessee Athletic Director Philip Fulmer announced Neyland Stadium will be down to 25 percent for the 2020 season.

A letter was sent to ticket holders asking for their help as the organization deals will millions in lost revenue due to the pandemic.

“We are in seriously need of your help,” Fulmer said. “I don’t want to ask this of you, but right now I have to ask this of you.”

During the 2020 season, home games will be limited to a select number of season-ticket holders.

Each individual who purchased season tickets for the 2020 season will retain their status as season-ticket holders with their reserved seats for the 2021 season.

Ticket holders were presented with five options they will need to decide on by Monday, August 24.

Options 1:

Fans can keep their tickets and keep the option of receiving a limited number of seats during the season. With this option, UT stated access to tickets is not guaranteed and the seating location will not be known. Seating will be based on Tennessee Fund membership giving and rank.

Ticket holders will have the option to decline their season tickets once the seat locations are shared.

Option 2: ‘Give My All For Tennessee'

The second option applies to individuals who do not plan to use their tickets. With this option, people can donate their ticket renewal cost and Tennessee Fund gift to the Student-Athlete Volunteer Excellence Fund (SAVE) that will provide support to some 600 Vol and Lady Vol student-athletes during the 2020-21 academic year.

Individuals who choose this option will have their name included on a permanent “Gave Their All” wall in Neyland Stadium beginning with the 2021 season.

Option 3: ‘Carry the Fight to 2021′

Fans can roll their ticket renewal costs over to 2021 and donate their Tennessee Fund gift to the SAVE fund. People who choose this option would still need to pay the 2021 annual gift before they can receive their tickets for the 2021 season.

Option 4: ‘Defend the Checkerboards'

Individuals can roll over both their ticket renewal and Tennessee Fund gifts over to the 2021 season.

Option 5: Refund

Ticket holders can receive a full refund on their 2020 tickets and Tennessee Fund gifts. The refund would include parking and cushion seat payments. UT said the payments may take up to 90 days for individuals who paid by card and up to six weeks in the mail for those who paid by cash, check or e-check.

