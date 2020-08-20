Vanderbilt University begins COVID-19 vaccine trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Vanderbilt University Medical Center has started its COVID-19 vaccine trial and doctors say it looks promising, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to the medical center, volunteers will receive two shots of either the vaccine or an inactive placebo and will be followed for two years.

“We’re excited to take part in a phase three vaccine study for new coronavirus vaccine which we hope will be one of the ways to end this pandemic,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, director of the Vanderbilt vaccine research program.

WTVF reported the goal of the study is to determine how effective the vaccine is in protecting against COVID-19 and how long that protection will last.

Bill Snyder told WTVF when he found out about the trail, he had no concerns about wanting to participate. He’s already had a health screening.

“I wanted to help get the science moving along we really need an answer quickly as to whether this vaccine works so we can start immunizing people,” said Snyder.

Vanderbilt said it is looking for volunteers who are 18 years of age or older.

Dr. Creech said they are specifically looking for those over the age of 65, or those with risk factors for severe disease.

“We know that this pandemic has disproportionately affected members in our Black and Hispanic communities so we would love to make sure when the vaccines launch publicly people can look at trial and say someone who looks like me participated in the trial,” said Dr. Creech.

For more information contact covidvaccine@vumc.oeg or vaccineresearch@vumc.org.

