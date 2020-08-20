What to do if a family member tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As kids get ready to head back to school, East Tennessee families may be worried about what to do if someone in the household tests positive for COVID-19.

WVLT News posed the question to Dr. Martha Buchanan during a Thursday press briefing. Here’s what she said families should do:

Everyone in the household should act as though they have COVID-19

The infected person could consider staying in isolation at a hotel to lessen the quarantine time for the rest of the family

The health department will be in contact daily to make sure quarantine procedures are being followed

If anyone from the house needs to go out for essentials like groceries, be very careful and wear a mask the whole time

“So everybody in that household is considered close contact, and they will be asked to quarantine,” said Dr. Buchanan. “So that means they need to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the case. So obviously, if you live in a household that can vary. It could be after the person gets released from isolation, your 14 day starts then. Or if the case is able to go somewhere in the house and totally isolate there and not interact with the rest of the family, then your quarantine can start at that point or if the case is able to actually leave and maybe stay in a hotel room and have no contact with the family than the quarantine starts then. So they’re all in quarantine. They’ll be monitored like cases. So they’ll be called on a daily basis to see how they’re feeling. Make sure they’re staying in quarantine if any of those close contacts in the household turn into cases or probable cases, if they become symptomatic, they’re then considered a probable case. So they move over into the probable case count. One thing to remember about quarantine is you can’t test yourself out of quarantine and quarantine means staying home. You don’t go to church, you don’t go to work. You don’t go to school, staying home. When you do go out to get groceries or things like that. If somebody has to do that then they need to wear mask and keep it on the whole time just to protect other people. Because we know people were contagious with COVID, a couple of days before they start feeling badly. So you can be contagious with COVID and not know it. So that’s why again, it’s really important to practice the five core actions all the time. But the other thing for the family to know is they’re going to be called by us. And they might also get some calls from the Tennessee Department of Health or helping us do some monitoring. So after we do the initial case investigation, Tennessee Department health will be calling it on a daily basis. And one thing we ask is that people understand that the question here is long and some of the folks we’re bringing on. This is a new process for them. They’re learning they have a lot of support from my staff have been doing this for a long time and do it daily throughout the year. But have some patients will have patients with you have some patients with us as well.”

